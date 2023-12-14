“Historic day” – Kuleba shares excitement over European Council decision on Ukraine

14.12.2023 22:20

The decision made by the leaders of European Union member states to launch negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the EU marks a new beginning for Ukraine and all of Europe.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba reflected on the move via the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

“What a historic day! One emotion dominates: everything was not in vain. The decision to open Ukraine’s EU accession talks is a new beginning for Ukraine and all of Europe. I thank the EU and all leaders for keeping their word. I also congratulate Moldova and Nicu Popescu (foreign minister of Moldova – ed.),” the minister posted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 14, European Council President Charles Michel said leaders of EU member states had reached an agreement on the launch of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on the nations’ accession to the European Union.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...