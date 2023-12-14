Ukraine ready to walk its path to EU as quickly as possible – PM Shmyhal

14.12.2023 22:00

Ukraine is set to walk the way toward joining the European Union as quickly as possible.

That’s according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“History is being made before our eyes. EU leaders have decided to launch negotiations with Ukraine about our accession to the EU. With this decision, the European Union also highly appreciated the reforms we have made in recent years and our implementation of all the recommendations set by the European Commission,” the prime minister noted.

According to Shmyhal, a difficult path lies ahead. “We stand united and ready to pass it as quickly as possible. Ukraine will be a member of the EU,” the head of government emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 14, European Council President Charles Michel said leaders of EU member states had reached an agreement on the launch of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on the nations’ accession to the European Union.

