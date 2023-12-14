Putin complained that Macron no longer calls him

Yuri Kobzar21:52, 12/14/23
The Russian dictator claims that he is open to dialogue, but in general he can do without Macron.
During a “direct line” with the Russians , Vladimir Putin complained that French President Emmanuel Macron stopped calling him and actually broke off relations. The Russian dictator made this admission in response to a question from a French journalist about the state of relations between the two leaders.
According to Putin, he and Putin had a “fairly good working relationship” that ended at the initiative of Paris. “At some point, the President of France ended relations with us. We didn’t do this, I didn’t. He did. If there is interest, we are ready. If not, we can handle it. We have other things to do,” Putin said.
And before that, during a discussion of other topics on the “direct line,” Putin praised Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, calling them “not pro-Russian, but pro-national” leaders.
“Everyone else depends on their big brother,” Putin said, in an apparent reference to the United States.
Awhhhh he misses Macron but loves Orbán. How about he and Orban go to hell together