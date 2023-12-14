Putin complained that Macron no longer calls him

Yuri Kobzar21:52, 12/14/23

The Russian dictator claims that he is open to dialogue, but in general he can do without Macron.

During a “direct line” with the Russians , Vladimir Putin complained that French President Emmanuel Macron stopped calling him and actually broke off relations. The Russian dictator made this admission in response to a question from a French journalist about the state of relations between the two leaders.

According to Putin, he and Putin had a “fairly good working relationship” that ended at the initiative of Paris. “At some point, the President of France ended relations with us. We didn’t do this, I didn’t. He did. If there is interest, we are ready. If not, we can handle it. We have other things to do,” Putin said.

And before that, during a discussion of other topics on the “direct line,” Putin praised Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, calling them “not pro-Russian, but pro-national” leaders.

“Everyone else depends on their big brother,” Putin said, in an apparent reference to the United States.

