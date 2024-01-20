“His return could be a big victory for the world”: ex-Prime Minister Johnson unexpectedly supported Trump

Oleg Davygora01:18, 20.01.24

Boris Johnson clarified that this is possible provided that Trump supports Ukraine.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a Donald Trump presidency “could be exactly what the world needs.”

The main focus of his column on the pages of the Daily Mail is dedicated to the war in Ukraine.

“My thoughts, of course, are first and foremost with Ukraine. They can, should and will win. This will require patience and determination from their friends in the West – and so, yes, I am disturbed by the defeatist nonsense I read, and I am disturbed by the thought that some members of the Republican Party seem to want to condemn a sovereign and democratic European country to darkness and tyranny. First, ask yourself: which American president was the first to stand up for Ukraine after Putin’s invasion in 2014? Was it the great liberal- internationalist Barack Obama? No, sir. He did nothing to oust Putin from Ukraine – neither from Crimea, nor from Donbass. Nor did the French, nor the Germans, nor, frankly, the then British government, which decided – mysteriously “Wash your hands and entrust the fate of Ukrainians to the morally bankrupt Normandy format,” the politician wrote.

It was Trump, Johnson notes, who gave the Javelin ATGM to the Ukrainians, which was so valuable to the Ukrainians in the battle for Kyiv; and thanks at least in part to Trump’s bold decision, the Ukrainians “were able to stun the world and force Putin’s troops to flee the Ukrainian capital.”

Johnson writes that he “simply cannot believe” that Trump will abandon the Ukrainians. On the contrary, the politician suggests, he will probably understand that he cannot reach an agreement with Putin, and will redouble his efforts, giving Ukraine everything it needs to win.

According to him, if Trump had been president for the past 4 years, Putin would not have dared to attack.

“It was Trump who suddenly stunned the world in early 2020 with the brutal assassination of Qassem Soleimani, head of the IRGC. We didn’t hear much from Iran until the end of Trump’s presidency, did we? Or take Syria, where Bashar al-Assad poisoned his own people in 2013 with an illegal chemical weapons. What did America do under Barack Obama? Nothing. Trump dealt him such a powerful blow and destroyed so many of his planes that Assad never used chemical weapons again. So to all my highly intelligent anti-Trump friends, I say: calm down, friends. Than The more you froth and worry, the more determined his supporters will be – and a Trump victory will continue to grow from possibility to probability to certainty. We all need to grow up and come to terms with this prospect. If he does the right thing and supports the Ukrainians – and I do, that he does this, a Trump presidency could be a great victory for the whole world,” he added.

Trump’s statements on the war in Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump once again promised to resolve the situation with the war in Ukraine “very quickly” . The controversial politician is confident that he will be able to attract the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, whom he “knows well,” to dialogue.

Trump said this during a speech after winning the Republican primaries in Iowa. An advantage, he said, is that he gets along “very well” with Putin.

