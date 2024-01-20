‘They’re Just Choosing Where To Die.’ When Russia’s Poorly-Trained Stormtroopers Retreat, Russian Barrier Troops Gun Them Down.

‘Death awaits them behind and in front.’

Jan 18, 2024

Russian Storm-Z troopers following a run-in with blocking troops.

VIA SOCIAL MEDIA

Along the most critical axes of Russia’s faltering winter offensive in Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders are inflicting devastating casualties on Russian attackers. It’s possible that, around Avdiivka in northeastern Ukraine, the Russian 2nd and 41st Combined Arms Armies are losing 10 troops for every one Ukrainian casualty.

Many people might struggle to understand why the Russians would keep fighting when every assault is virtual suicide for the soldiers at the front of the attack. But remember: many Russian assault troops don’t have a choice. If the Ukrainian army doesn’t get them, their own army might.

That’s because, 23 months into Russia’s wider war on Ukraine, Russian regiments and brigades routinely deploy “blocking” or “barrier” troops whose job is to, ahem, “encourage” Storm-Z assault units to keep advancing.

In World War II, blocking units sometimes shot retreating Soviet troops. More often, they arrested them and sent them back to the front. While it’s possible today’s blocking or barrier troops usually function as de facto military police—arresting retreating Storm-Z troops rather than killing them—there is evidence of barrier troops opening fire on their countrymen.

Radio Free Europe spoke to soldiers from the Ukrainian army’s 47th Mechanized Brigade, which for three months now has been holding off nearly daily Russian assaults just north of Avdiivka

“They walk over their corpses and keep coming,” one 47th Brigade trooper told RFE, referring to the Russians’ Storm-Z units—lightly-armed mobs of poorly trained ex-convicts and draftees who make up the “meat” in Russia’s suicidal so-called “meat assaults.”

“What motivates them?” another 47th Brigade trooper mused. “Money? An idea? I don’t know.”

But the same 47th soldier said barrier troops might be a factor. “I think someone stands behind them, telling them to go forward—as they can’t go back.”

“Death awaits them behind and in front,” another 47th trooper said. “So they’re just choosing where to die.”

Fighters of the 25th Assault Battalion of the 47th Mechanised Brigade talk about their experience defending Avdiivka. pic.twitter.com/IfCoIK85iS — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) January 18, 2024

Barrier troops made a comeback in the Russian army in late 2022 as Russian casualties in Ukraine—killed and maimed—exceeded 50,000. “These units threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers in order to compel offensives,” the U.K. defense ministry stated. “The tactic of shooting deserters likely attests to the low quality, low morale and indiscipline of Russian forces.”

Morale and discipline certainly didn’t improve as Russian casualties piled up over the next 15 months. By late last year more than 315,000 Russians had been killed or badly wounded in Ukraine, compared to fewer than 200,000 Ukrainian casualties. Desperate to preserve its best forces, the Kremlin began relying more and more on hastily-formed Storm-Z units to lead the riskiest assaults.

The more Storm-Z troops the Russians deploy, the more barrier troops they need to keep the stormtroopers in line. “In case of retreat, they said there were barrier units behind us,” one captured Russian trooper told Ukrainian intelligence. “I don’t know who it was but they would shoot anyone fleeing.”

“That’s why I got captured,” the Russian said. “I didn’t run so I wouldn’t be shot by our own.”

It’s possible regular mechanized units have been assigned barrier duty on an ad hoc basis. When one Storm-Z assault failed around Avdiivka back in October and the surviving stormtroopers retreated, a Russian BMP fighting vehicle intercepted them—and opened fire.

The wretched Storm-Z troops are caught between the Ukrainians and their own barrier units. They can’t advance and they can’t retreat, so they die in place. Last spring, one Storm-Z unit fighting in Vodyane in eastern Ukraine lost more than a hundred of its 161 troopers. “People were afraid of death in front and behind,” one trooper said.

This is not sustainable. According to Yale political scientist Jason Lyall, during World War II Soviet blocking units helped to keep the Soviet army from disintegrating amid catastrophic losses. But that “cohesion” came at “tremendous cost,” Lyall wrote.

“These units produced far more Soviet casualties and a poorer loss-exchange ratio than otherwise expected,” Lyall explained. Yes, you can force a desperate man to fight by threatening him with death if he retreats. But that doesn’t make him an effective fighter. It just makes him a hopeless one.

Follow me on Twitter. Check out my website or some of my other work here. Send me a secure tip.

David Axe

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2024/01/18/theyre-just-choosing-where-to-die-when-russias-poorly-trained-stormtroopers-retreat-russian-barrier-troops-gun-them-down/?ss=aerospace-defense

Like this: Like Loading...