Anastasia Gorbacheva18:47, 26.11.23

It is noted that the man was handed over to representatives of the Red Cross.

Hamas militants handed over a hostage with Russian citizenship to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated that the negotiations were conducted directly.

“Hamas released a hostage who had Russian citizenship in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the Russian propaganda publication TASS quotes the press secretary of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh Taher al-Nuna.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to Putin for supporting terrorists.

“In response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and in recognition of the Russian position in supporting the Palestinian cause, Hamas released a hostage with Russian citizenship,” the statement said.

Zakharova later reported that the hostage was released as a result of direct agreements with Hamas.

“The efforts made by Russian diplomats in contacts with Hamas regarding the release of the hostages are yielding results. Today, the holder of a Russian passport was released and handed over to the Red Cross. Russian diplomats will visit him as soon as possible. This release occurred outside the exchange list “We are talking about direct agreements between Russian representatives and Hamas. This work will continue,” said the speaker of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, she indicated that the released Russian’s name was Ron Olegovich Krivoy.

It is worth noting that earlier Russian media claimed that two Russian citizens were being held hostage by the militants. In turn, the Israeli media wrote that among the hostages there were at least four citizens of the Russian Federation – Elena and Alexander Trufanov, Irina Tatti and Andrei Kozlov.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...