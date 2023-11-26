Tired of drinking from puddles: Russian mobs are finally tired of “SVO” – Associated Press

Yuri Kobzar18:22, 26.11.23

The Russian army is based on fear and repression, as evidenced by numerous interceptions of telephone conversations.

As the war in Ukraine enters its second winter, the Russian army has a growing number of soldiers who want to escape from the front as quickly as possible. This is evidenced by numerous interceptions of telephone conversations, which were reviewed by Associated Press journalists .

The calls offer a rare glimpse into the war through the eyes of Russians – a perspective that rarely makes it into Western media, mainly because Russia has made it a crime to speak honestly about the conflict in Ukraine. They also clearly show how the war unfolded: from the professional soldiers who initially ensured Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion, with men from all walks of life forced to serve in grueling conditions,” the newspaper writes.

AP reporters verified the identities of the people whose voices were heard in these calls home and spoke with their relatives and, in some places, even the soldiers themselves, some of whom are still fighting in Ukraine.

“These calls feature the voices of men who did not or were unable to escape mobilization. Some had no money, no education, no options. Others believed in patriotic duty,” the AP writes.

These men tell their acquaintances to avoid conscription at all costs. If circumstances do not allow you to avoid going to the front, then it is better to sign up as a “volunteer”, or sign a contract with some “PMC” like “Wagner”. And all because the mobilized are the most powerless category of people in the Russian army, who are spent in battles without “savings”.

The command takes care of professional contract soldiers: they go on vacation, have the opportunity to wash their clothes and bathe normally, and are well provided with food and water. At the same time, the mobilized are in the status of cattle, which no one cares about.

“It got to the point where there were puddles, it started to rain, and the guys shoveled all the puddles out and drank. It snowed, damn it, but the snow didn’t even reach the ground, the guys caught it and ate it,” says such a mobilized one about “ quality” of providing their unit with drinking water.

The mortality rate in units formed from mobilized ones often reaches 30%, as evidenced by interceptions. Soldiers complain that it has become the norm when no one from an entire unit returns from battle. At the same time, it is impossible to return to Russia legally. Those who want to escape are threatened with executions, a “pit” and trial.

The publication also cites the case of one Russian soldier who was able to get a 10-day leave when one of his brothers died in an accident at home, and the second became crippled, and there was no one to take care of him. But once in Russia, the man found out that he had been registered as a deserter, even though he had all the vacation documents in his hands.

