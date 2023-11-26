The “storm of the century” is approaching: Crimea is covered by a powerful hurricane (video)

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk19:20, 26.11.23

Bad weather covered Crimea today, the wind is tearing up trees, journalists learned.

Crimea, temporarily occupied by the Russians, was “attacked” by bad weather – a powerful hurricane began, the highway between the cities of Saki and Yevpatoria went under water.

At the beginning of Evpatoria, due to storm winds, houses were flooded, evacuation is being carried out, writes the Newsach/Dvach Telegram channel. “The “storm of the century” is approaching Crimea… Forecasters say that this is only the beginning of a powerful hurricane – the strongest waves and winds are expected in Crimea this night,” the message says.

Evacuation is carried out on the street. Simferopol of five flooded houses, reported “Chp / Simferopol”. The so-called “head of Crimea” Sergei Aksenov whined that an “operational headquarters” had been created on the peninsula due to worsening weather.

On the southern coast of Crimea, wave heights can reach eight meters, ASTRA reported. According to his information, hurricane winds in Sevastopol are now uprooting trees and tearing down billboards. In addition, wind on the peninsula damages buildings (tearing off roofs and siding), as well as power lines.

“Chp / Sevastopol” informed that there was hail and snow in the Chaika area. “Stalingrad market – the roof is being torn off, the glass is breaking… The Golden Beach is being torn apart by the elements… The air line has been torn down, somewhere in the Pozharov area,” the channel described the situation.

The so-called “governor” of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, complained that the city had problems with electricity and gas supply. Information appeared online that a gas pipeline was interrupted in Saki.

“Tomorrow in Sevastopol has been declared a non-working day for employees of social services institutions, kindergartens, schools, institutions of additional education and sports, with the exception of medical institutions and operational services. Employers and universities are recommended to make a similar decision in relation to their students and employees,” – the pseudo-official emphasized.

In the Odessa region on November 26, the weather seriously deteriorated, the region was actively covered with snow, and icy conditions appeared on the roads. Due to bad weather, buses with passengers got stuck in snow drifts and trees fell .

Kiev authorities warned that a significant deterioration in weather conditions is expected in the capital of Ukraine on November 26-27 . In particular, in Kyiv, the wind is predicted to increase to 17-22 m/s, heavy snowfalls, blizzards, and icy conditions are possible on the roads.

