Why is Russia pushing the West into WW3?

“It all started with the protestant reformation, when the west became dominated by the pagan idea of personal freedom.”

– Patriarch Kirill of Moscow

Dec 13, 2023

By Martin Vrečko

CEO

e-ecu.com

Griffith University

Slovenia.

What every Westerner and especially conservative Americans need to understand. We still underestimate how much Russians want to destroy the West. The hate instilled in them by the Soviet regime has been deepened by the lies spread by Putin and the Russian church.

Catholics and protestants are depicted as fake Christians. Protestants translated the bible and took away the monopoly of the church. Moscow’s patriarch resents that.

They call Westerners degenerates and Satanists and we are blamed for everything. Russian communists kill̴ed the Russian royal family in 1917, but they blame us even for that

(https://lnkd.in/dJu3vwby).

Russians are told to reject democracy, personal freedom and free market economy as Western ideas. God himself put Putin in power.

(https://lnkd.in/dxiFBTxc).

Western supporters of Russia and China such as Tucker C. try to present Russia as a Christian country to eliminate the resistance of Christian conservatives to Russia’s influence in the US, even though Russia is the exact opposite of what American conservatives claim to strive for.

Russia is a world leader in divorces, abortions, alcoholism, domestic violence, stealing children… Russia is about big government, gun control, no individualism, no personal freedom, only government-controlled mainstream media, high taxes, no respect for private property (the regime can take everything from you, if you do something it doesn’t like), elections are stolen every time, any protester can be imprisoned without due trial, the federal government can override any state authority. Russia pushes illegal immigrants into Europe.

In the West, we talk about freedom of religion. In Russia, religion is imposed and the church is subordinate to the state, not to God. If Putin says that communism came straight from the bible, than this is it.

(https://lnkd.in/dbDxD7V2).

Russians have attacked hundreds of churches in Ukraine.

Russians want to eradicate evangelical (protestant) Christians in Russia and Ukraine (https://lnkd.in/dTtmTXAq), but they are using American Evangelicals to spread Moscow’s propaganda (https://lnkd.in/d9CMCTn7) and they are using orthodox churches in the West for political subversion and spying (https://lnkd.in/drDRPkey).

Both Putin and the patriarch are ex-KGB (https://lnkd.in/d7bfWFcn)

Russian priests are blessing new monuments to Stalin (https://lnkd.in/d29-4YaG) and national-socialist groups that fight in Ukraine (https://lnkd.in/dvpkzWmV) .

“Putin’s Russia isn’t just at wa̴r with Ukraine, it’s at wa̴r with Christianity”

Fox News, David Curry

You might think that Russia is not a military threat to you now that Ukraine has weakened it, but Russia will use covert means to weaken your country internally.

Protecting the borders against illegal immigration and contributing to #Ukraine’s effort to stop Russia is both part of national security.

standwithukraine #NATO #military

Like this: Like Loading...