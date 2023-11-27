Germany and US refute Bild’s article about pushing Ukraine to start talks with Russia

27 NOVEMBER 2023

Germany and the US have refuted the article written by Bild journalist Julian Röpcke about an alleged “secret plan” which would push Ukraine to start negotiations with Russia in order to end the full-scale war.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Federal Government of Germany in response to DW that the material of Bild had no ground, and Berlin would support Ukraine “for as long as needed for the protection from the Russian aggression”.

Quote: “It is clear for the Federal Government: Ukraine has to define military and political goals in its defencive fight against the Russian aggression. Only Ukraine can set a date of the start of peace talks.”

In his turn James O’Brien, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said at the briefing on 27 November that Washington has no policy of “inciting” Kyiv to start talks with Moscow.

“We’ve always said that this is a matter for Ukraine to decide,” O’Brien told the Reuters agency.

Background: On 24 November the Bild tabloid reported with reference to an anonymous source that Germany and the US want to force Ukraine to resort to negotiations with Russia using limitations in armament supply as leverage.

According to the article, Berlin and Washington are considering an option of freezing the war, thus the collision line will become “a new quasi-border between Ukraine and Russia”.

In early November Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that nobody is pressuring him to start negotiations with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/27/7430597/

Like this: Like Loading...