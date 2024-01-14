onlyfactsplease

GENERAL WINTER FREEZING RUSSIA | Why Everything Breaks Down This Winter? Konstantin Samoilov

Jan. 12, 2024

Konstantin is giving it to his own depraved country again with his own type of dark humor and sarcasm. In particular, the part at minute 16:58 of this video is an eye-opener for anyone not knowing what today’s russia is like.

  1. Actually, the entire video is worth watching.

    “This warm water is supposed to be inside the pipes…” 😂

