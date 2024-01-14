01/14/2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The terrorist state Russia, which is waging war against Ukraine, must be defeated in the same way as Nazi Germany in 1945. To do this, Europe must stop using only half-measures to help repel Russian aggression.

This opinion was expressed by Nicholas Tenzer, a senior researcher at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). He warned EU leaders about the dangers of “war fatigue”.

“The point is that the outcome of the war will essentially be something like a 1945 moment. Either we win or we lose,” said the French civil servant, academic and writer.

He emphasized that by “we” he means not only Ukraine, since the war also concerns Europe directly.

In his opinion, the outcome of this war will determine the fate of the next decades for the whole world.

“Essentially, this is not a zero-sum game, there can be no half-measures,” Tenzer said, warning of the danger of “war fatigue” among EU leaders even as Europeans worry about the Russian threat.

He says that the result of the war cannot be a “half-defeat” for Russia or a “half-victory” for Ukraine.

“Russia must be completely defeated, like Germany and Japan in 1945,” Tenzer emphasized once again.

As OBOZ.UA reported, military experts are convinced that Russia will not give up its goals regarding Ukraine. They forecast the course of the war in 2024 and pointed out the risks in the event of a “freezing” of the front.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber. Don’t be fooled by fakes!

https://war.obozrevatel.com/rossiya-dolzhna-byit-polnostyu-razbita-kak-nemtsyi-v-1945-godu-frantsuzskij-ekspert-predostereg-es-ot-polumer.htm?_gl=11hwuvvq_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwNTIzNDMzNy45NS4xLjE3MDUyMzQzNDAuNTcuMC4w

Like this: Like Loading...