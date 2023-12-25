Veronika Prokhorenko11:23, 12/25/23

Anton Kuznetsov-Krasovsky called for the drowning of Ukrainian children in the Tisza in one of his broadcasts on rosTV.

The former director of the Russian TV channel Russia Today, propagandist Anton Kuznetsov-Krasovskyi , seems to have messed up.

At the beginning of the week, information began to spread among Russian mass media that he had been poisoned. A source in the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told Kyiv Post that the propagandist is only getting worse.

On December 24, in his social networks, Krasovsky described the following symptoms: his stomach twisted, he felt nauseous and fainted. The propagandist confirmed that he fell ill earlier in the week. "They took me to the clinic. I am gradually coming to my senses," he wrote.

However, Ukrainian intelligence clarifies that his last statement is not true. His “condition continues to deteriorate”, say the HUR.

There they believe: “probably, the last messages on the network were not written by the propagandist himself.”

Krasovsky was remembered by Ukraine with the words about “children in Tisza”

In Russia, Anton Krasovsky is a fairly well-known media personality, as a journalist he headed the Russian edition of Russia Today, but to Ukrainians he is better known for his fascist call: in October 2022, on the air on rosTV, Krasovsky called for the drowning of Ukrainian children in the Tisza River if they do not agree to the occupation. “He said that the Muscovites were occupied – and you immediately throw him into the river with a raging current,” Krasovskyi said at the time.

In February 2023, Krasovsky was sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court for the relevant statement: he was sentenced to five years in prison.

