G7 Said To Be ‘Moving Closer’ To Seizing $300 Billion In Russian Assets For Ukraine

December 16, 2023

By

The Russian central bank headquarters in Moscow

Group of Seven member states have intensified efforts to agree on funneling some of the $300 billion in “immobilized” Russian central bank and other sovereign assets to Ukraine just as massive U.S. and EU support proposals have run into resistance, the Financial Times reports. Such assets could fund Ukraine’s defense and eventual reconstruction and encourage an end to the 21-month-old full-scale Russian invasion, some officials suggest. “G7 members and other specially affected states could seize Russian sovereign assets as a countermeasure to induce Russia to end its aggression,” the Financial Times quoted a U.S. discussion paper circulated in G7 committees as saying.

