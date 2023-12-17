Another Developer Of Putin’s Hypersonic Technologies Arrested For Treason

His work was used to create the Kinzhal, Zircon, Avangard and Sarmat missiles.

December 17, 2023

A court in Russian Novosibirsk arrested Tomsk scientist Vladislav Galkin, suspected of treason (Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

The detainee, a candidate of physical and mathematical sciences and an associate professor at Tomsk Polytechnic University, is a permanent co-author of the chief researcher at the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Valery Zvegintsev, who is also accused of treason.

Elena Nefedova, acting Chairperson of the Sovetsky District Court of Novosibirsk, reported this to the T-invariant publication.

Galkin worked in various areas of physics, including rheology, filtration in the context of oil production, and supersonic gas dynamics. Since 2016, he has actively participated in joint work with colleagues from ITAM, including Valery Zvegintsev, in the field of mechanics of supersonic flows.

The latest joint work by Galkin and Zvegintsev, published in the Iranian Journal of Applied and Computational Mechanics, proposed a method for designing high-speed axisymmetric air intakes using flow reversal in a corresponding isentropic nozzle.

The attention of intelligence agencies was drawn to research topics by scientists, such as the design of air intakes for supersonic aircraft. Their work was used to create the Kinzhal, Zircon, Avangard and Sarmat missiles.

In total, in the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, which is known for its strong potential in the physico-mathematical field, 16 people were subjected to criminal prosecution, including the former head of the department, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Aseev. One of the scientists, 54-year-old Dmitry Kolker, head of the laboratory of quantum optical technologies at Novosibirsk State University, died in a Moscow pre-trial detention center shortly after being arrested by FSB officers.

