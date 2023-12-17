Russia’s losses in Ukraine as of December 17: 1250 troops and almost 20 tanks

DECEMBER 17, 2023

Photo: The Armed Forces destroyed another 1,250 invaders and almost 20 tanks (Getty Images)

AUTHOR: VLADYSLAVA KOVALENKO

Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine as of Sanday morning, December 17, amounted to 1250 troops, bringing the total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion to approximately 346,070, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.12.23 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 346,070 (+1250) people were killed;

tanks – 5739 (+19) units;

armored combat vehicles – 10692 (+25) units;

artillery systems – 8137 (+37) units;

MLRS – 923 (+3) units;

air defense systems – 609 (+4) units;

airplanes – 324 units;

helicopters – 324 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 6278 (+40) units;

cruise missiles – 1610 (+1) units;

ships/boats – 22 units;

submarines – 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tankers – 10,766 (+56) units;

special equipment – 1194 (+4) units.

Photo: enemy losses as of December 17 (facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua)

The situation at the frontline

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian Armed Forces maintained position on the left bank of the Kherson region. In particular, they are trying to advance to the forest areas near Krynky.

During the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff, 89 combat engagements were recorded. The defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to encircle Avdiivka.

