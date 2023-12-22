French senators call for increased arms supplies after visiting Ukraine

22 DECEMBER 2023

The delegation of the Senate Committee for Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces of France has called for increasing military aid for Kyiv in order to help it resist Russian aggression after visiting Ukraine and Poland this week.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement by the French Parliament

Details: The delegation of four senators headed by Cédric Perrin visited Ukraine and Poland on 18-22 December.

In Kyiv they have had a meeting with Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, members of the Parliament, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

In Poland, the delegation had meetings with profile committees of the Polish Parliament and Advisor for Security to President Andrzej Duda.

“All information gathered during this mission confirms that there is an urgent need to increase the supply of ammunition and military equipment which are crucial in this conflict (drones, artillery, means of electronic warfare) to Ukraine,” the statement reads.

Cédric Perrin, Head of the French delegation, stressed that France should be more active in providing military aid for Ukraine, “especially in ammunition supply and industrial cooperation between our countries”.

It is expected that on 17 January the French Parliament will study the report by the Senate Committee about the visit.

Background: French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to provide further support to Ukraine so that it can conduct peace talks with Russia “under the best possible conditions”.

