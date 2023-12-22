1.5 billion hryvnias for the purchase of artillery shells for the Armed Forces: the SBU exposed the scheme to the Ministry of Defense

Oleg Davigora21:46, 22.12.23

The Security Service, in cooperation with and with the assistance of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, eliminated a corruption scheme for the purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces for almost UAH 1.5 billion.

According to the SBU press release , as a result of comprehensive measures in Kyiv, the head of one of the main departments of the Ministry of Defense, who is involved in the embezzlement, was detained.

According to the investigation, an official of the Ministry of Defense in December of last year signed an agreement with a special exporting company for the purchase of a wholesale batch of artillery shells for Ukrainian defenders. But then the budget funds were not transferred to the accounts of the special exporter.

The newly created Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense later concluded a more profitable contract for the supply of these same artillery shells with the same manufacturer.

The new contract, unlike the previous one, provided for the purchase of ammunition without intermediaries, directly from the manufacturer, which significantly shortened the delivery time and reduced its cost.

However, the defendant, neglecting the contract of the Defense Procurement Agency, unjustifiably extended the previous agreement with the special exporter company.

Moreover, after the extension of the “old” contract, almost UAH 1.5 billion was transferred to the accounts of the affiliated foreign intermediary firm. This amount exceeded the cost of products by 30% under a direct contract with the manufacturer.

During searches of the places of work and residence of the person involved, documents were found that confirm illegal activities.

As part of the criminal proceedings initiated by the investigators of the Security Service under part 2 of Art. 114-1 (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the issue of notifying an official of suspicion is resolved.

Currently, the person involved has been removed from the performance of official duties. In addition, the Ministry of Defense is taking measures to return the appropriated almost 1.5 billion UAH to the budget of Ukraine. The perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison.

Embezzlement in the Ministry of Defense

Counterintelligence together with the Security Intelligence Service and in cooperation with the management of JSC “Ukrainian Defense Industry” liquidated the scheme of misappropriation of state funds for the purchase of components for fighters of the Armed Forces. We are talking about the power amplification modules of airborne radar systems on Ukrainian SU-27 fighters.

According to the investigation, the director of one of the defense enterprises of our country, together with accomplices, tried to steal almost 4 million budget hryvnias for the purchase of relevant aircraft equipment. It was for this amount that he concluded a contract with an affiliated commercial structure for the purchase of an aviation module.

