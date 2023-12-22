Ukraine and Poland have reached an agreement on unblocking the border: the problem will be solved in the coming days

Dmytro Petrovskyi21:18, 22.12.23

The parties hope that the problem of blocking the border will be resolved before Christmas.

The Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine together with the new leadership of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland agreed on an action plan for unblocking the border .

As reported by the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine on Facebook , on December 22, Deputy Ministers of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Serhii Derkach and Yuri Vaskov met with the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland Pawel Hancharz.

“The key result of the meeting is the agreement of common positions for unblocking the border. The parties reached an understanding on compromise solutions and their implementation. The next stage is negotiations at the level of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the protesters,” the message reads.

It is noted that the issue of changes to the current agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation is not being discussed.

As reported by the Polish publication Wirtualna Polska , Poland also announced a breakthrough in solving the problem of border blockade for Ukrainian carriers.

“I hope that after today’s meeting, Minister Dariusz Klimczak will meet with the protest committee at the border and this problem will be resolved before Christmas,” said the country’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Pavel Hancharzh.

According to him, the final details that will lead to the final agreement are currently being agreed upon. Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak is in direct contact with the protesting party.

“We are trying to solve this problem. I think that after today’s meeting, the starting position is very good,” he added.

Blocking the Polish-Ukrainian border – what is known

On November 6, 2023, Polish carriers began blocking the most important checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Huge queues formed there, in which hundreds of trucks were stuck.

On December 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the new Polish government would resolve the issue of the blockade of the Ukrainian border.

(C)UNIAN 2023

