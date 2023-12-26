The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament voted on Tuesday, December 26, to ratify Sweden’s NATO Accession Protocol . This was reported by the Turkish publication TRT Haber .

It is noted that the protocol on accession was adopted by the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs of Turkey, however, the process has not yet been completed. The final word will remain with the General Assembly of the country’s parliament.

“To ratify the Protocol of Accession, the decision must be supported by the usual majority of parliamentarians. The date of the corresponding vote is still unknown,” the message says.

Note that in order for a new country to be admitted to NATO, the parliaments of all member states must unanimously approve its application. Currently, 29 of NATO’s 31 member countries have approved Sweden’s membership of the Alliance in their parliaments. In addition to Turkey, the corresponding application has not yet been approved by the Hungarian parliament.

