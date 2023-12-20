Explosions in Crimea: arrived at an important communications facility in the Russian Federation

Ekaterina Girnyk15:53, 12/20/23

The media report the arrival of Storm Shadow at the Russian Space Communications Center in Crimea

On the morning of December 20, explosions were heard again in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea . According to Russian media, the occupied peninsula was attacked by missiles and drones, and there was an arrival at the center of long-distance space communications of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

According to the Astra tg channel , the first attack occurred at around 4 a.m. on December 20 in Alushta, preliminary, the attack was carried out from a UAV. At least 3 arrivals were recorded on the territory of military unit 28735 PU FSB, which, according to open data, is located in the village of Solnechnogorskoye in Alushta. As a result of the attack, one employee of the FSB control center was wounded, and a satellite communications antenna was damaged.

After some time, another attack was carried out – according to media reports, at 5 a.m. Storm Shadow missiles hit the Center for Long-Range Space Communications in the village of Vitino, Saki region.

It is reported that at least 2 arrivals were recorded on the territory of the center, and 1 unit of military equipment was damaged. There were no casualties.

Before this, the Crimean Wind tg channel reported about multiple explosions in Crimea. So, around midnight, explosions were heard from the direction of Perevalnoye, where the 126th coastal defense brigade of the Black Sea Fleet is stationed. At 4.08 there was an explosion in the Yevpatoria area. At 5.03 there were 4 explosions in the Krasnoperekopsk area.

Center for Deep Space Communications in Vitino – what is known

According to the TG channel “Crimean Wind”, under the USSR the center provided communications with spacecraft and was engaged in scientific research; in 1989 the 1272nd Center for Command and Measuring Complexes (TsKIK-5) was formed (military unit 31455).

Under Ukraine, military unit 34436 was disbanded. TsDKS transferred to the department of the National Space Agency of Ukraine.

After the annexation of Crimea by Russia, military unit 81415 was re-formed on the basis of the scientific center. The center became part of the Russian GLONASS system. The CDKS was equipped with the latest Russian command and measurement system “Fazan MTS”, which has a range of action from 100 to 40,000 km. This system solves the problems of managing the entire orbital constellation of Russia. Since 2019, military unit 81415 has been commanded by Colonel Vadim Evgenievich Drosov.

