About 30% of damaged facilities restored in Mykolaiv region – Kim

During the full-scale invasion, more than 15,000 different facilities have been damaged in the Mykolaiv region, and about 30 percent of the total has been restored.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“During the full-scale invasion, 15,000 different facilities were damaged in our region. In total, about 30 percent have been restored. But these numbers differ in different areas,” Kim said.

According to him, almost all critical infrastructure facilities have been restored – 99 percent, medical facilities – more than 60 percent, schools – 44 percent, and kindergartens – 15 percent. The least restored are private houses, about 7,500 of which were destroyed in the region. To date, only about 8 percent of them have been rebuilt.

“In addition, we managed to put 19 out of 20 bridges in order in a short time, although some thought it would take years. The only one left is still in operation. We also managed to repair the trauma center at the emergency hospital in Mykolaiv, which was hit by an enemy missile, and opened a modular diagnostic center in the Berezanka district. And the list goes on,” the head of the region emphasized.

As reported, international partners have allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to support the Mykolaiv region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

