Dec 20, 2023

Please remember this when you hear “Carols of the Bells” next time. And think why even a composer was a threat to Russians. He was 43 when they killed him, so he could have decades of productive life ahead. Imagine how much he could have created. He was just one of the hundreds of Ukrainian artists, composers, poets, writers, and scientists killed by the Soviets after Ukraine lost to Russia in 1919. Because Ukrainian culture is a threat to Russian imperial myths. According to them, we are “nation of peasants” and can’t have culture.

We already have many Ukrainian writers, actors, musicians, engineers killed in this war, as they put off musical instruments and keyboards and took the guns to defend the country. Many were just executed in the areas occupied by Russians. And many thousands more will be killed if Russia takes over again. That’s why Ukraine fights, not to let it happen again.

…………..

The USAF band performs Shchedryk:

