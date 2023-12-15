Markian Kliuchkovskyi

Dec 15, 2023

Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

University of Pittsburgh School of Law

I’m delighted to share a significant update about the Register of Damage for Ukraine. This week marked a crucial milestone in #RD4U life and work with the inaugural meeting of the newly appointed #Board.

Comprising world-class international law and reparations experts, the Board’s expertise in developing #claims mechanisms is invaluable. Congratulations to Robert Spano and Prof. Dr. Chiara Giorgetti for their appointments as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively, and special thank you to each member – Veijo Heiskanen, Yulia Kyrpa, Aleksandra Mężykowska, Lucy Reed, Norbert Wühler – for their strong commitment to our cause.

The Board’s role is crucial. It will determine the operational framework of the Register through adoption of various rules and procedures outlining the process for claim submissions and determination of their eligibility.

A key focus for RD4U’s Board is defining claim categories. This task requires a nuanced approach, balancing the desire for the reparations process to be comprehensive and all-inclusive with the realities on the ground in Ukraine, while remaining squarely within the confines of international law.

The Board’s first meeting set a solid foundation for our future endeavours. My briefing, summarizing the past 5 months (and, in reality, the past 18 months) of our work, and our vision for the Register, set the scene for future actions and goals.

Our collaboration with the Ukrainian Government is integral to our efforts. We had the privilege of meeting with Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine, Iryna Mudra, who presented the Government’s proposal on claim categories.

Prioritizing claims from individuals severely impacted by the conflict and Ukraine’s critical infrastructure is our immediate focus. We’re also addressing claims related to business damages and losses incurred by the Ukrainian Government.

The Board’s statement (https://lnkd.in/eQD_jkYn) outlines a broad spectrum of expected claim categories, including:

· loss of life, torture and sexual violence, as well as personal injury;

· involuntary displacement and forced relocation of individuals;

· loss of property and revenue, and other forms of economic loss;

· damage to critical infrastructure and other governmental facilities;

· damage to historic and cultural heritage;

· environmental damage;

· and other categories as determined by the Board.

There is much work to do. We will have more updates soon. And there will be no sleep, metaphorically, till Ukraine and Ukrainians receive reparations due to them from Russia under international law. This week, we took a major step in that direction.

The Board of the Register of Damage for Ukraine holds its inaugural meeting.

https://www.coe.int/en/web/portal/-/the-board-of-the-register-of-damage-for-ukraine-holds-its-inaugural-meeting

