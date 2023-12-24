A very strange article was published in a Russian scientific journal. It describes in detail how reptilians, “beast people” and “demonic feminists” are destroying the “Russian people.” Among the authors are a State Duma deputy and an FSB general

12:41, 18 December 2023Source:

“Paper”

JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images

The St. Petersburg scientific journal “Legal Science: History and Modernity” published an article “The Russian family as the basis of national statehood” (at the time of publication of this material, the article had already been removed from the publication’s website). This is a long – and written absolutely seriously – text based on many conspiracy and pseudoscientific theories. The co-authors of the article are the chief researcher at the Law Institute in St. Petersburg, Mikhail Salnikov, State Duma deputy Igor Ananskikh, Voronezh doctor of legal sciences Nikolai Litvinov, FSB reserve lieutenant general and ataman Ivan Mironov, and general director of the clinical sanatorium Ilya Kharin. The publication “Paper” selected the main theses of this article – about the genocide of Russians, “beast people”, feminists who worship the demoness Lilith, telegony and the transmission of the throat cancer virus through oral sex. With the permission of the publication, Meduza publishes this list.

Although Russia is a multinational country, all ethnic groups “under their wing” were gathered by the Russians, who pulled the people of the Caucasus and Central Asia on themselves – and after the collapse of the USSR, they carried out the “genocide of the Russians.”

Russians have stopped “being fruitful and multiplying”, unlike other “tribes”. On the one hand, this happens because a Russian woman works and “carries Russia” along with a Russian man, on the other hand, she is corrupted by Western culture. In the 1990s, a Russian woman became a follower of the demoness Lilith.

The decline in the birth rate is also caused by a shortage of men. This shortage is caused not by sending hundreds of thousands of men to the front, but by the program of the United States and the “collective West” to destroy the Russians (a link to the Dulles plan is attached).

Not only Western politicians, but also Senator Lyudmila Narusova demand the destruction of Russians! As evidence, here is a link to a fake screenshot where Narusova is credited with the words “Russians are not worthy of life because they are cowards.”

Science is powerless to explain the hatred of the “collective West” towards Russians, the authors of the article admit, so they turn to the Bible. This allowed them to come to the conclusion that there are two different types of people on the planet: “Earth people”, created in the image of God, and “beast people”, “non-humans”, very similar to ordinary people, but in fact created “from the dust of the earth with using space genetic technologies.”

“Beast people” are “genetically modified creatures, biological artificial intelligence” whose values ​​are: war, murder, terror, pedophilia, revolution, cannibalism, drug addiction. In contrast to the “people of the Earth,” who value peace, family, children, and the “cult of the woman-mother.”

Further, the researchers delve into the “evidence” of the existence of aliens among us and their participation in “secret structures” influencing the behavior of the planet’s population. Now they are working to transfer power on Earth to “representatives of the reptoid space civilization.” To do this, of course, it is necessary to destroy the Russians and morally destroy women. And the “privy council” chose men as ally, instilling in them lust.

Travel agencies and beauty salons sold women into sexual slavery in other countries in the 1990s. “Russia was silent,” the authors of the article tragically state.

The idea of ​​equality of the sexes, so-called “feminism,” is a tool of Western Europe to destroy the family, from which a woman is thus torn away. “The first feminist was the demoness Lilith.” Involving women in science and work is also a way to discourage the desire to “give birth and raise children.”

Quite expectedly, the authors also recall the pseudoscientific theory of telegony, according to which a woman retains the “genetic material” of all her sexual partners.

From common sense: the authors of the article advocate voluntary sexual acts and against incest. However, they immediately move on to labeling men of other ethnic groups who sleep with Russian women as “foreigners.”

Sex education and promotion of safe sex lead to debauchery and sexual perversion. Premarital sex destroys a woman.

“Liberalism is the transformation of man into a beast, focused only on satisfying basic instincts. The most popular of which is sex.”

Among the forms of hybrid war against Russians are prostitution and abortion. Striptease is Satanism.

Oral sex is a product of democracy. Fortunately, God protected the Russians from it by creating a throat cancer virus that is transmitted precisely during oral sex.

Raising by single mothers “ruins” children. Girls, observing the change of partners of their mother, enter the “marital age” as “ready-made whores.”

