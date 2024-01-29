EU ambassadors supported the transfer of income from frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:21, 01/29/24

The next step is to coordinate the actual transfer of money.

On Monday, January 29, European Union ambassadors supported the proposal to use proceeds from frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine.

This was reported on the page of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the microblog X. “EU ambassadors have just agreed in principle on a proposal to use windfall profits from immobilized assets to support Ukraine’s recovery,” it said.

Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak noted in X that we are talking about agreeing on the first step – deferring proceeds from frozen assets to a separate account. Next, they must agree on the actual transfer of money to the account of Ukraine.

What is known about the frozen assets of the Russian Federation abroad:

Previously, media reported that the United States of America could confiscate about $300 billion of frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Overall, frozen Russian assets are enough to cover more than 80% of the country’s reconstruction needs, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the same time, some European officials believe that the EU may not decide to confiscate the assets of the Russian Central Bank due to financial and legal risks.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...