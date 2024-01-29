There are several groups of “martyrs” in the skies of Ukraine: drones are spotted in the suburbs of Krivoy Rog

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya23:36, 01/29/24

An air raid alert was announced in a number of areas.

This night, Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles , with the military reporting at least five groups of UAVs in the country’s airspace.

Now the alarm has been declared in Odessa, Nikolaev, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Poltava and Cherkassy regions.

At 23:26 , the Air Force reported drones in the suburbs of Krivoy Rog. People are asked to stay in shelters.

A few minutes later, at 23:12 , the military warned about new groups of “martyrs” in the south of the Mykolayiv region and in the north of the Kherson region. The direction of travel is north.

At 23:09 , the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of drones in the following directions:

1. Several groups of “martyrs” in the north of the Nikolaev region are moving to the northeast. 2. A group of attack UAVs in the Kirovograd region heading north-west. 3. A group of “martyrs” in the Dnepropetrovsk region, they are heading to the Kirovograd region. 4. A group of attack drones in the Poltava region is flying towards Mirgorod. 5. Several groups of “martyrs” in the Kharkov region are moving west, towards the Poltava region.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...