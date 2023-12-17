Is the United States Running out of Military Equipment? Let’s Have a Look

December 17, 2023

The Long-Term Storage section of Sierra Army Depot. Hundreds of M113 variants seem to stretch to the horizon. In the foreground are M60 main battle tanks. Wiki



Are we running out of military equipment? Let’s put things into a proper perspective. Below is a small overview of various weapon systems for ground combat that we have/had in our inventories (United States), both on active duty status and in long-term storage (where applicable) and the total number of pieces of each category that were handed to Ukraine.

Abrams Tanks

The U.S. Army is believed to have 2,509 Abrams in various versions in its arsenal that are on active duty, with an additional 3,700 in storage. Of the 6,200 Abrams in our entire inventory, we sent to Ukraine … 31. That’s 0.5% of the total M-1s that we have.

HIMARS

The U.S. army has 363 HIMARS and the Marine Corps another 47. That makes a total of 410. I don’t know if we have any in storage, so let’s leave it at 410. According to various sources, Ukraine received 18. That’s 4.4% of what we had, assuming we have zero in storage.

Bradley IFV

As of July of this year, Ukraine received 190 M-2 Bradleys. Until 2022, the US Army has around 6 230 M2 Bradley IFVs of all variants. Another source claims 4,000 Bradleys in all versions (including the reconnaissance M3 Bradley) are in service with the US army, and about 2,800 are in storage. We’ll be on the safe side and use 6000 for our calculation. The Marine Corps does not use Bradleys as far as I’m aware. So, this means that Ukraine has received 3.16% of our M-2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

M-777 Howitzer

Statista says that Ukraine received 138 M-777s and Wiki says that as of October 2022, the country had at least 170 M-777s, but only 142 are from the U.S., so we’ll use this number. Both the U.S. Army and the Marine Corps have around 1000 M-777s in their inventories. I’m not aware of any in storage, so 1000 is what we’ll use. Thus, Ukraine got 14.2% of our stock of these howitzers.

M113 Armored Personnel Carrier

This APC has its origins in the 1960s, and more than 80,000 have been built since then. Statista says that Ukraine received 300 from the U.S., but Ukraine has many more from other partners. For now, we’re only talking about the ones from the U.S. The army currently has around 13,000 M-113s, so Ukraine got 2.3% of our available stock.

Patriots

The US Army operates a total of 1,106 Patriot launchers. In 2023, 480 were in service, according to Wiki. Currently, the army has 15 Patriot battalions, and each battalion consists of 4 or 5 Patriot missile batteries. Let’s assume 4 for each battery. This makes 60 batteries in all, with 1 having been handed over to Ukraine. This means that Ukraine has 1.66% of our Patriot missile batteries.

Conclusion

Ukraine has more of certain weapons that are listed above, but they are from other partners and thus haven’t been used in my calculations. Take note, please, that any of the mentioned figures used might not be exact. We could say that some could be exact, but most might just be guesstimates. If they differ, then the government hasn’t disclosed the true figures or my sources have used other sources that were faulty. I did my best to get the best possible numbers for each category. Also, some of the info is not the freshest.

All in all, I think we can take those percentages to be pretty close to reality. None would sound my alarm bell even if they were a bit higher. The only one that is getting close to the “danger zone” would be for the M-777. But, with the world’s most powerful air force and the most powerful navy air fleet, is that something for the United States to worry about?

As for the equipment in storage; we have masses of them. They range in size of B-52s and large transport planes, to pistols and everything in between. How much in total for each category? No one really knows. A recent news report confirmed that not even our own military knows exactly what we have.

I don’t think that we’re running out of anything. Ammunition, maybe, but certain combat vehicles, aviation, trucks, Humvees, and so forth? No.

To give the reader a small visual glimpse of some of the equipment that we have in storage, I’ve put together a few images below.

American army depot in Germersheim, Germany

American army depot in Germersheim (Photo by Régis BOSSU/Sygma via Getty Images)

Another view of Germersheim depot



A formation of newly arrived Joint Light Tactical Vehicles lines up at Coleman worksite, assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site. (Picture source: U.S. Army/Cameron Porter)

The image above is of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. During the last 25 years, at least 20% of the aircraft parked here were refurbished for use again. Many of such planes were sold to other countries. The planes which are beyond repair are normally cannibalized to recover spare parts to be used in other planes of similar class. The planes that are stripped bare are then mainly sold as scrap.

An overall aerial view of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base aircraft storage depot

Above, the Tooele Army Depot (TEAD). It spans a whopping 23,610 acres in norther Utah about 40 miles from Salt Lake City. The base contains 1,093 buildings and 902 igloos, with over 2,483,000 square feet of storage space for military equipment. This allows the depot to efficiently carry out their responsibilities, which include storing, shipping, receiving, inspecting, demilitarization, and maintenance. Tooele is not known solely for its military support capabilities.

Red River Army Depot. A line of up-armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV)

US military installations in the lower 48 states.

