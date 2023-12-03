Marta Gichko10:45, 03.12.23
The book includes quotes that death in war supposedly washes away all sins from a person.
The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has published a book with military propaganda about military service, “enemies of Russia” and absolution for death in war.
On the website of the publishing house of the Moscow Patriarchate, a collection entitled “To Live – to Serve the Motherland” is posted in the “children’s books” section. The instructions say that the sayings included in the Book “teach how to relate to the Motherland,” “set you up for everyday life in war and strengthen the will to win.”
“Let every soul be subdued to a higher authority, for there is no authority except from God; the existing authority is established by God. Therefore, he who resists the authority resists God’s establishment,” says one of the quotes.
The book also contains a statement by St. Macarius of Optina that one should not be afraid to die in war, since these people will receive forgiveness of sins.
This is a bit of the other side of the religions coin: they advocate submission a lot…
we can do things out of fear of the police, or out of aestheticism.
it turns out that beauty has a relationship with effectiveness.
and it’s not nice to die in a trench eaten by rats,
it’s not nice to see enemies everywhere when the world needs more cooperation to survive.
it’s ugly and inappropriate.
here in any case it says that we have a good problem with these Russians who are a century behind modern societies in development
The church in mafia land is an integral component of putinism, which has turned it into a poison-spewing toilet, helping to spread the system’s deadly propaganda through “religion”. But, the moskovy church has little to do with a Christian religion, it’s a division of the organized crime syndicate, with all the embellishments associated with such structures; Rolex watches, yachts, mansions, expensive cars, private jets, boys and girls, drugs, death and destruction.