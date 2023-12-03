The Russian Orthodox Church has released a children’s book about the “enemies of Russia” and the “blessed death” in the trenches

Marta Gichko10:45, 03.12.23

The book includes quotes that death in war supposedly washes away all sins from a person.

The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has published a book with military propaganda about military service, “enemies of Russia” and absolution for death in war.

On the website of the publishing house of the Moscow Patriarchate, a collection entitled “To Live – to Serve the Motherland” is posted in the “children’s books” section. The instructions say that the sayings included in the Book “teach how to relate to the Motherland,” “set you up for everyday life in war and strengthen the will to win.”

“Let every soul be subdued to a higher authority, for there is no authority except from God; the existing authority is established by God. Therefore, he who resists the authority resists God’s establishment,” says one of the quotes.

The book also contains a statement by St. Macarius of Optina that one should not be afraid to die in war, since these people will receive forgiveness of sins.

