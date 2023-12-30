The most massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
2 comments
Another brilliant video from Maria, whom I am sure speaks for all Ukraine and all civilized people with warm blood and beating hearts.
The putler murder gang have created a culture of pure evil in which putinaZi vermin on their social media laugh and cheer at the death, misery and agony inflicted by their demonic nazi fuhrer.
So vile are RuZZians that they rejoice at the deliberate murder of Ukrainian children.
The hate for RuZZia will last forever. Death to the putinaZis.
Dan Rice, President of American University, Kyiv, on LinkedIn:
“The war has become a war of Russian attrition. The only way to help Ukraine win a war of attrition is through cluster munitions. Electronic warfare, drones, F-16 are all critical. But to win a war of attrition against a Russian enemy already willing to lose over 300,000, is on focusing on increasing Russian losses until they are unsustainable. That will only come from massive numbers of cluster munitions.
Apparently President Biden is very upset with the massive Russian attack against civilian targets all over Ukraine last night. It’s clearly terrorist, Russian war crimes playing out before the world.
Action is needed. Not words. We need LEADERSHIP!
It was the June 22,2022 missile attack against the Kremerchuk Mall that finally got the U.S. to send NASAMs air defense systems to Ukraine.
Those systems arrived in the winter of 2023. Those NASAMs systems are now protecting most of the Ukrainian population from what would be massive destruction. But even with NASAMS in place, innocent civilians are killed by the Russians.
These attacks should get a response. 300km Atacms. Large numbers of cluster rockets.
Train more F-16 Ukrainian pilots and crews. Prepare large numbers of F-16s. And ensure they have the best radar packages and weapons.
Let’s do it asap.”