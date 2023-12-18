Donald Trump: Viktor Orban says I can save West and Vladimir Putin agrees Biden is persecuting rival

Kim Jong-un is ‘very nice’, adds former president on campaign trail as he namedrops authoritarian leaders, outraging Democrats

17 December 2023 •

Donald Trump has aligned himself with Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orbán in his latest attempt to deflect from his criminal proceedings and win over supporters in his bid for the White House.

Speaking at a packed-out venue at the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Saturday, the presidential hopeful quoted Putin and welcomed compliments from Mr Orbán.

Mr Trump used the Russian and Hungarian leaders to push his message that the criminal cases against him are a coordinated persecution to diminish his lead in general election polls.

A recent poll put Mr Trump above Joe Biden with a 4 per cent margin.

“Even Vladimir Putin… says that Biden’s, and this is a quote, politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,” the former president said.

Donald Trump as US president meets Viktor Orbán at the White House in 2019 CREDIT: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Above him, the slogan “Biden attacks democracy” flashed across the screen.

“They [are] weaponising law enforcement for high-level election interference because we’re beating them so badly in the polls,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump is facing legal cases in New York, Georgia and Washington, and federal indictments for mishandling classified documents in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The 77-year-old then quoted from Mr Orbán, who has amassed autocratic power over two decades through controlling Hungary’s media and changing the country’s constitution.

“Viktor Orbán, the highly respected prime minister of Hungary, said Trump is the man who can save the Western world,” he said.

Mr Trump also referenced his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

“He’s not so fond of this administration, but he’s fond of me,” Mr Trump said, adding that he is “very nice”.

He cultivated close ties with Putin and Kim during his four-year stint as president, and infamously sided with the former on an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Donald Trump shake hands with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018CREDIT: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Saturday’s speech raised eyebrows once more among his critics, who said it echoes comments made earlier in the month that he would be a dictator only “on day one”. He later claimed this was a joke.

“Putin hates Western values like democracy and the rule of law, so does Trump,” Jennifer Mercieca, a professor at Texas A&M University, who researches democracy and rhetoric, told The Washington Post.

Mr Trump also used his speech to target immigrants with dehumanising language, accusing them of “poisoning the blood of our country” and recited an anti-immigrant poem called “The Snake”.

He went on to describe those charged with violent crimes during the US Capital riots as “hostages”.

“I don’t call them prisoners, I call them hostages,” he said.

The Democrats were also quick to criticise his speech.

“Donald Trump channelled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong-un, and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy,” said Mr Biden’s spokesman Ammar Moussa.

Sarafina Chitika, the Democratic National Committee press secretary, also released a statement, saying that if he wins power, “Trump will waste no time implementing his dangerous vision for America.”

Steven Cheung, Mr Trump’s spokesman, said the former president “gave a great speech and knocked it out of the park”.

