As Christmas approaches take a moment to appreciate the beauty of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol:

a 30 hours drive from Paris France, a city with a pre-war population of 425.000.

Palle Mathiasen

M.Sc. Mathematics Solution and Software Architect

Dec 17, 2023

This is Mariupol at Christmas 2021 two month before the Russian invasion which destroyed the city killing some 25.000 civilians.

Putin as Hitler has decided that changing borders by millitary force is the right way to go, and Putin will continue down this path until he is stopped by force.

That is why US lawmakers should understand that any delay in millitary aid to Ukraine is gambling with the future of the free world.

Comment from Anastasiia Gavriliuk:

The Mariupol morgues’ figures have suggested there are more than 100,000 victims of the russian invasion in the city. https://bykvu.com/eng/thoughts/more-than-100-thousand-people-were-killed-in-mariupol-mariupol-tv-president/ #StandWithUkraine #ArmUkraineNOW

