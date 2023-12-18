Russians carved swastikas into foreheads of Ukrainian captives

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are facing the future with life-altering injuries from torture, explosions and active fighting

16 December 2023 •

Russian soldiers carved swastikas into the foreheads of two Ukrainian prisoners of war, leaving them struggling with severe psychological trauma, doctors told The Telegraph.

Serhiy doesn’t know what Russian soldiers used to mutilate him because his eyes were blindfolded with tape. He only knows that the act was carried out with extreme cruelty.

“I want your children to know that you’re fascist. That’s why I am cutting deep,” the soldier told him. “So it’s visible on your bones.”

Hot blood streamed down Serhiy’s face, but he was given nothing to clean himself or any medical care for his multiple injuries.

The act, a war crime, was likely inspired by Moscow’s claims that its war in Ukraine is a special “deNazification” operation.

Mobilised into the Ukrainian military not long after Russia invaded, Serhiy was captured after a fierce skirmish last December in the Donetsk region. His captors took him to a processing centre, where he was subjected to two weeks of torture. They kept him in a basement with no food, only taking him out to beat him unconscious.

The swastika runs from just below his hairline to almost his brow and was likely cut with a knife, his doctors believe.

Two soldiers are being treated for swastika-shaped torture scars

The patients have undergone laser treatment in an effort to reduce the scarring

Soon after, he was transferred to Chechnya, where he arrived almost naked and covered in layers of dried blood, and released five months later in a prisoner exchange. A year on from his capture, the psychological scars still run so deep that Serhiy finds it almost impossible to talk about what happened to him.

The physical marks left behind are harder to hide, however. He covers his face with a baseball cap and rarely removes it. The swastika mark weighs heavy on him psychologically – a symbol loaded with harmful meaning and social stigma.

“It reminds him every day of the torture he experienced,” said his wife, Olha.

“I don’t understand the logic in what they did because his children hate the Russians for what they’ve done,” said Olha. The couple, who are both 40 and from Vinnytsia, met at pre-school and have two teenage children together – they did not want to use their full names due to the sensitive nature of the injury. “They don’t think he’s a fascist, he’s a hero.”

Serhiy’s story is just one example of the heavy and diverse suffering inflicted by Russia’s brutal ongoing war. Ukraine does not publish military casualty figures, but the UN says at least 10,000 civilians have been killed and over 18,500 injured. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians also face the future with life-altering injuries from torture, explosions and active fighting.

Serhiy is one of two Ukrainian soldiers the volunteer-led NGO is treating for swastika-shaped torture scars. Olexsandr Turkevych, an associate professor of dermatovenereology at Lviv National Medical University and the doctor who is treating him, said although his wounds were not physically significant – 95 per cent of the patients the NGO sees have sustained far worse – they are extremely damaging psychologically.

“The only thing that helps Serhiy is that he sees there is positive progression from his treatment. It will not only fade the scar he sees in the mirror, but help fade the trauma from his memory,” Turkevych said.

Serhiy, who has recently returned to the military, has already received two rounds of treatment with picosecond and erbium lasers. He is expected to almost fully recover after a third.

“In bad situations, we have to find something good,” said Turkevych, who hopes their findings will be used to help others in disaster-stricken areas. “We are creating a new point of view on beauty. It’s no longer about bigger lips and buttocks, anti-ageing. We can give a badly burned soldier back the use of his hands. For him, this is real beauty.”

Charitable NGO Neopalymi, or Unburned, offers free treatment for scars sustained as a result of Russia’s war, not just since the full-scale invasion last year, but from 2014.

According to CEO Maksym Turkevych, thousands of Ukrainians have spent time in Russian captivity and around 80 per cent have suffered torture of some kind. Burns and shrapnel wounds are also common.

In peacetime, a patient wounded in a road accident would likely receive medical help quickly and begin treatment within hours. However, emergency care for a civilian or soldier wounded as a result of fighting focuses only on saving their life, and it could be weeks before they receive recovery care.

If the skin is left to repair itself it usually leads to problematic atrophic and hypertrophic scarring. This can impact quality of life, affecting the skin’s functionality – removing, for example, a person’s ability to talk, eat or laugh – or self-confidence if it affects visible parts of the body, such as the face and hands. “When you lose a limb you have to learn to live without a part of yourself,” said Turkevych. “With scars, you have to learn to live with something new. It’s like a gift you didn’t ask for.”

These sorts of injuries can be a low priority for Ukraine’s stretched healthcare system. However, doctors at 30 clinics around Ukraine are pioneering new laser techniques to treat these kinds of healed scars as part of the Neopalymi project. They are hoping to start work on a specialised external recovery centre and publish their findings in a medical journal next year.

