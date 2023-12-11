Disagreements between the EU and Hungary regarding Ukraine remain unresolved: Russia rejoices, Europe is in panic

12/11/2023

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is still categorically against Ukraine’s entry into the European Union. At a summit in Brussels on December 14 and 15, EU leaders are due to approve a plan to start negotiations, but the Kremlin ally is threatening to use a veto to block the issue and aid for Ukraine. His position did not change even after meetings with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as after the fact that Ukraine actually fulfilled his conditions.

It doesn’t matter whether he does it for Putin’s money or according to some principles. The main thing is that he helps Russia, but greatly harms Ukraine and the image of the EU. It is clear that the task of today’s Hungary is to stall for time and slow down any help for Ukraine. Brussels feels this, and therefore is working to change the voting procedure. If this does not happen in the near future, then the Kremlin will continue to have a reliable ally to block this or that decision that interests it.

Failed to persuade – Kremlin proposals are more interesting

To find out how big the differences are between the positions of Hungary and the EU in relation to Budapest, the Chairman of the European Council, Charles Michel, visited Ukraine.

The lack of active discussion of the results of the meeting and the general press conference between Orbán and Michel indicates that differences between Hungary and the European Union remain unresolved, which, of course, is a bad sign on the eve of the summit of EU leaders.

One of the latest attempts to do something with “Putin’s pocket in Europe” is a dinner with Emmanuel Macron. But, as European media report, everyone remained unconvinced. It seems that the Europeans’ proposals did not interrupt what Putin promised Orban.

Complete pro-Russianism for big money

Today, Orban’s pro-Russian course is absolute. At one time, only Budapest did not expel Russian diplomats from the country, unlike other European countries. Orbán has been voicing Russian narratives since the start of the war in Ukraine and representing the Kremlin’s interests in the European Union and NATO. He personally gave instructions to block some EU sanctions against the Russian Federation.

This pro-Russian attitude began to grow after Moscow began investing heavily in the Hungarian economy. Yes, Russia has expressed a desire to build a nuclear power plant in Paks – the amount of investment is almost 10 billion dollars. After this, the Russian Federation began to take a very serious position in Hungarian politics. In addition, the Kremlin has ostentatiously granted Hungary exceptionally low oil and gas prices compared to other countries.

By the way, representatives of the Orban government recently worked out the Kremlin narratives in the United States. This happened during a two-day closed event organized by the Heritage Foundation think tank, which was attended by Hungarian officials and scientists, as well as representatives of the Republican Party. It discussed the war in Ukraine and the main problem of helping Ukraine.

For efforts for Putin – Transcarpathia?

Orbán was always in constant contact with Putin before the outbreak of large-scale aggression. Yes, a few days before the Russian invasion, he visited Moscow and negotiated with the Russian dictator. It is believed that there was also an agreement that if Russia captured Ukraine, then Transcarpathia would come under the jurisdiction of Hungary. This course of events is indicated by the speech of Orban and representatives of his government after the start of a full-scale invasion, which he is ready to take under the protection of the Hungarian army of Transcarpathia. Only the successful actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front and the negative reaction of his neighbors stopped him from such a step.

But Orban and his Fidesz party are not sitting idly by today, trying to establish control over Transcarpathia. The official authorities of this country use the method of influencing the region through Ukrainian Hungarians. It was with the coming to power of Orbán’s party that support for the diaspora in Budapest was brought to an entirely new level.

The scenario of “brotherly help” and fueling separatism is being implemented under the guise of humanitarian cooperation and support for the communities of Transcarpathia. Before the full-scale war, every ethnic Hungarian from Ukraine who wanted could receive a good financial grant for doing business from the Hungarian government.

Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations

Hungary will block any issues important for Ukraine until “Ukraine restores the former rights of ethnic Hungarians on its territory” – this is the statement Orban has been terrorizing our country for years. After the start of the war, Budapest used this occasion to veto any decisions regarding Ukraine in the EU.

And so the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill regarding the languages ​​of national minorities in Ukraine, which was one of the requirements of the European Commission. In particular, it takes into account expert assessments of the Council of Europe and the Venice Commission and provides that in a number of areas the use of EU and national minority languages, except Russian, is permitted.

What about Orban? But nothing new. Its officials did not seem to notice any changes, saying that “Hungary will carefully evaluate the new Ukrainian law on the rights of national minorities and its implementation, but it is already clear that it does not meet the requirements of Budapest.”

Fictitious claims

Just as Ukraine has acted to fulfill what Budapest has been asking for years, Orban appears to be coming up with something else to block Ukraine’s entry anyway. This suggests that concerns about language and the oppression of minorities have been a sham all along. This is not about language rights, but about hatred of Ukraine and the desire to “work out” for Putin.

Just one interesting fact that says everything about the current government of Hungary and clearly shows what exactly Orban and his party are striving for. David Pressman, the US ambassador in Budapest, said he has repeatedly offered various Hungarian officials “at the highest levels” assistance in dealing with the Ukrainian government on minority issues.

“Given an issue that is supposedly so prominent in the Hungarian government’s political communications, it is worth noting that not a single official has accepted the United States’ offer to help them resolve the issue,” he said.

Here’s everything you need to know about Viktor Orban’s alleged desire to protect ethnic Hungarians. It seems that he really defends, but these are the interests of Russia and Putin.

What to expect?

Diplomats still disagree on whether the Hungarian leader is really determined to disrupt support for Ukraine, or whether he is “simply” trying to blackmail Brussels to the last minute and demanding money. Most in the EU are already planning workarounds to follow the disastrous European Council meeting on December 14-15. There are also optimists who are confident that they will find a way out. And if not?

In the corridors of power, the EU is considering alternative plans – for example, sending 50 billion euros to Ukraine without universal consent, thereby bypassing the Hungarian veto. The union could also organize another summit early next year where member countries could try again. It seems that Orban has angered the vast majority of EU members, and therefore they are determined not to simply surrender to the mercy of Budapest and its ruling Moscow.

“If necessary, EU leaders will have to spend several nights. We have no choice. We have to make these decisions,” said Jonathan Vseviov, secretary general of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

