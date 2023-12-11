Russia’s Missile Blitz Causes ‘Minimal’ Damage: UK

Dec 10, 2023

A Russian Tupolev TU-95 turbo-prop bomber, followed by jet fighters on May 7, 2022, in Moscow. The British Ministry of Defence said Russian missile strikes had caused minimal damage in Kyiv and central Ukraine.GETTY

A wave of Russian missile strikes only caused “minimal” damage in Kyiv and central Ukraine, according to British intelligence officials.

The Russian Air Force’s heavy bomber fleet carried out a series of strikes on the Ukrainian capital and central regions on the night of December 7. It was the first time Russia has carried out such an attack since September 21 this year.

Moscow is continuing its offensive to gain a strategic advantage over Kyiv and has managed to push further into eastern areas of Ukraine in recent days. The offensive comes ahead of Russia’s presidential election in March next year.

In its latest intelligence update, uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, on December 10, the British Ministry of Defence said Russia was stockpiling missiles to use in its winter campaign.

“These aircraft, highly likely Tu-95 BEAR H, likely launched at least 16 air-launched cruise missiles from their typical operating area over the Caspian Sea,” the MoD said. “Russia has almost certainly been stockpiling these missiles for use in the winter campaign.

“This was probably the start of a more concerted campaign by Russia aimed at degrading Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“However, initial reports indicate the majority of these missiles were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defense. Despite at least one civilian reported killed, the damage currently appears to have been minimal.”

Newsweek has contacted both the Russian and Ukrainian Defense Ministries for comment via email.

Kyiv’s forces have also endured heavy air strikes by the Russian military in eastern Ukraine as Moscow continues its offensive in the region.

“During the past day, there were 60 combat clashes,” General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spokesperson Petro Gasai said in a December 10 Facebook post translated into English.

“In total, the enemy carried out one rocket and eight airstrikes, carried out 34 shelling from Volcano fire jet systems on the positions of our troops and settlements.

“As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Destruction and damage [to] private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have suffered.”

Gasai added that 120 settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine had been under heavy artillery fire.

An Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report, published on December 9, said Russian forces had “made a concerted effort” to regain the initiative in eastern Ukraine and initiate offensive operations during a period of the most difficult weather conditions in the region.

Russian troops have continued with offensive operations along the Kharkiv-Luhask border region despite significant snow, frost, and mud in eastern Ukraine.

Maps seen in the ISW report show supposed territorial gains made by Moscow, despite Russian losses along the entire front line appearing to be close to the rate of force generation.

The ISW previously noted that Russia is not gathering uncommitted reserves in preparation for more extensive winter operations.

