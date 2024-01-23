Peugeot pickups purchased with the assistance of the Favbet Foundation performed well in combat missions, – RUBPAK commander

Ivan Boyko16:39, 01/23/24

Last year, with the assistance of the Favbet Foundation, 53 new Peugeot Landtrek pickup trucks were purchased for UAH 57 million for the attack companies of the UAV “Army of Drones” as part of cooperation with UNITED24.

The vehicles purchased thanks to the Favbet Foundation for the attack companies of the UAV “Army of Drones” performed well during combat missions, said the commander of the company of attack unmanned aerial systems of the 65th separate mechanized brigade with the call sign “Somalia”.

“The cars are good. A large, comfortable body that large drones can fit into. Cross-country ability in swamps is also good. Guys drive it every day, and it hasn’t let us down yet. It takes UAV pilots out and picks them up from a position. It copes well. We modified it a little, installed a kung , swamp tires. We take care of our vehicles and maintain them well, because without them we will not be able to go to combat work,” Somalia noted.

It is expected that the UAV strike companies will be provided with 80% Ukrainian-made drones, and the remaining drones will be purchased abroad.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Communications Service and UNITED24, within the framework of the Drone Army project, are helping to provide the shock companies with the necessary drones.

“New vehicles allow our highly qualified UAV operators to quickly and, as safely as possible, move to a position, quickly change location and maneuver. All this increases the efficiency of UAV strike companies and, as a result, gives our troops an advantage on the battlefield,” the president noted Favbet Foundation Andrey Matyukha.

In total, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the country’s Defense Forces, with the assistance of the Favbet Foundation, a charitable foundation created by the founder of the Favbet company, Andrei Matyukha, have received more than 260 cars. Also, with the assistance of the fund, the advanced units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 130 drones of various types, including attack ones, as well as hundreds of units of special equipment: thermal imagers, rangefinders, sights, communication systems and electronic warfare to counter enemy drones.

As of January 2024, with the assistance of the Favbet Foundation, UAH 210 million in assistance was provided to the Defense Forces.

