Orban counted another 75 opportunities to block Ukraine’s accession to the EU

Hungary did not block the adoption of the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, as it will have about 75 more opportunities to block this process in the future.

This was announced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

“Their main argument (of the leaders of other EU countries, – ed.) was that Hungary, having approved the start of negotiations, has nothing to lose, since the last word on Ukraine’s membership should in any case be given by the parliaments of 27 countries, in particular the Hungarian one.” , – remarked Orban.

“If we do not want Ukraine to become a member of the EU, the Hungarian parliament will vote against it. And until this issue comes to the consideration of the parliaments, it will be a very, very long process. “According to calculations, there will be about 75 cases when the Hungarian government can stop this process,” the head of the Hungarian government said.

"If during the negotiations on Ukraine's membership there will be "something that harms the interests of Hungary", he will stop this process.

