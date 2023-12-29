Boeing plane flying from Moscow makes emergency landing due to engine failure

A passenger plane belonging to the Russian airline Utair had an engine failure during a 29 December flight from Moscow to Kogalym, Russia’s Tyumen Oblast.

Source: Russian news outlet Vesti (News)

Details: Reports say the Boeing 737-500 pilot-in-command announced an emergency signal two hours after departure from Vnukovo Airport and informed controllers of a right engine failure.

The aircraft then made an emergency landing in the city of Surgut. The landing reportedly went well, and the passengers will be transported by ground.

Background:

The number of accidents and emergencies involving aircraft, including civilian aircraft, has increased in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of international sanctions against Russia.

On 1 December, an Aeroflot Boeing-777 flying from Moscow made an emergency landing in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk due to a problem with its landing gear.

On 7 December, a Tu-204 cargo jet caught fire on take-off from the Russian city of Ulan-Ude in Buryatia.

On 8 December, a passenger Boeing 737 belonging to S7 Airlines made an emergency landing in Novosibirsk, Russia, due to an engine fire. On the same day, a Rossiya Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol Krai, Russia.

Russia has been given a red flag by the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) for flight safety. Only four countries in the world have a red flag: Bhutan, Congo, Liberia and Russia. This assessment indicates serious deterioration in the safety of Russian aircraft.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/12/29/7435086/

Like this: Like Loading...