Boeing plane flying from Moscow makes emergency landing due to engine failure

A passenger plane belonging to the Russian airline Utair had an engine failure during a 29 December flight from Moscow to Kogalym, Russia’s Tyumen Oblast.
Source: Russian news outlet Vesti (News)
Details: Reports say the Boeing 737-500 pilot-in-command announced an emergency signal two hours after departure from Vnukovo Airport and informed controllers of a right engine failure.
The aircraft then made an emergency landing in the city of Surgut. The landing reportedly went well, and the passengers will be transported by ground.
Background:
- The number of accidents and emergencies involving aircraft, including civilian aircraft, has increased in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of international sanctions against Russia.
- On 1 December, an Aeroflot Boeing-777 flying from Moscow made an emergency landing in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk due to a problem with its landing gear.
- On 7 December, a Tu-204 cargo jet caught fire on take-off from the Russian city of Ulan-Ude in Buryatia.
- On 8 December, a passenger Boeing 737 belonging to S7 Airlines made an emergency landing in Novosibirsk, Russia, due to an engine fire. On the same day, a Rossiya Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol Krai, Russia.
- Russia has been given a red flag by the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) for flight safety. Only four countries in the world have a red flag: Bhutan, Congo, Liberia and Russia. This assessment indicates serious deterioration in the safety of Russian aircraft.
2 comments
It won’t be too long before planes start falling out of the sky over russia. No civilised country would ever put passengers lives at risk through a lack of maintenance. The russian public must be morons to even contemplate travelling in one of these flying coffins.
“…planes start falling out of the sky over russia”
I think this is perfectly accepted by the Nazis in the Kremlin. When the day comes, they will not fail to accuse on Russia-1 that terrorists shot down this plane.
These degenerate bastards can do it. I expect no less from them.