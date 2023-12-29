Danilov: missile attacks on Ukrainian cities will have five consequences for the Russian Federation

Vitaly Saenko13:54, 12/29/23

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council assures that the answer for Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities will not take long to arrive.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov states that missile attacks on Ukrainian cities will lead to the opposite effect for the Russian Federation itself.

Danilov reported this on the X network (Twitter). Danilov noted that today has to be met “with cold hatred and a warm heart.”

“The missile spasms of the temporarily existing Russia have and will have the exact opposite effect than the Kremlin scumbags expect, but they have never understood and will never understand Ukraine,” the NSDC secretary is convinced.

In this regard, he named five consequences that will result from today’s attack from the Russian Federation.

In particular, firstly, this: “Even greater hatred for Russia and the Russians who support the racist regime with animal submission – they are enemies, forever.”

Secondly, we are talking about maximizing the rejection of everything connected with Russianness – culture, language, traditions. “A country that kills children and chooses maternity hospitals as military targets,” Danilov noted.

Thirdly, this is: “Prevention of conversations and actions in the direction of any compromises with the under-earning country, the festering piece of under-empire.”

Also, fourthly, this is “the crystallization of the idea and movement of national resistance – #RussiaMustDie!”

And fifthly, this is “The final destruction of the possibility of the existence of any pro-Russian movements in Ukraine.”

“This is all the work of a bunker rat, who is digging his own grave with his own hands, having decided to attack Ukraine, which will ultimately bury him. We will fight as long as necessary, until – #RussiaDie,” Danilov emphasized.

In addition, the NSDC Secretary assures that after Russian attacks on cities such as Dnepr, Odessa, Lvov and Kyiv, the response will not be slow.

Large-scale attack on Ukraine

This night and morning, Russian invaders launched a massive missile and drone attack against peaceful Ukrainian cities. In total, the Russian occupiers launched 158 air targets . The Ukrainian air defense forces managed to shoot down 114 targets. In particular, 87 Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-55 cruise missiles, as well as 27 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, were shot down.

Hits were recorded in Kyiv, Odessa, Lvov, Kharkov, Dnieper, Zaporozhye and other cities.

