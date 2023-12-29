New large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine: explosions occurred in two regions

Lesya Leshchenko15:15, 12/29/23

Ukrainians were warned about the threat of cruise missile launches from enemy Tu-22M3 aircraft.

This afternoon, during an air raid, explosions occurred in the Cherkasy region.

Suspilne reports this. “Explosions are heard in the Cherkasy region,” the publication noted. Explosions were also heard in Sumy. Shortly before the explosions, the Air Force reported a missile threat in areas under air alert.

“The threat of cruise missile launches from Tu-22M3 aircraft! Do not ignore air raid signals! Missiles from the Kursk region to the Sumy region. The direction of movement is to Cherkassy,” the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces noted.

Powerful enemy rocket fire – worth knowing today

As UNIAN reported, this morning the Russian occupiers launched a massive, powerful strike across the entire territory of Ukraine with various types of missiles.

As Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noted, today this can be called a truly massive missile strike by various means of air attack.

“In fact, everything was flying. Apparently, there were no “Calibers”, but we saw “Daggers”, S-300 ballistics, and cruise missiles… Then we see the use of “Shaheds”. They also flew from the south-eastern direction,” – said the speaker.

President Vladimir Zelensky reacted harshly to today’s massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine and promised the terrorist country a response to the attacks.

According to preliminary results, that night the enemy used 158 air attack weapons against Ukraine : missiles of various types and attack UAVs. The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed: 27 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, 87 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...