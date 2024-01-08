Attack on Ukraine: Russia launched Kinzhals and groups of cruise missiles

Evgenia Sokolenko08:16, 01/08/24

The missiles were launched in the Caspian Sea.

On the morning of January 8, the Russian occupiers decided to again launch a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 9 Tu-95MS and 4 Tu-22M3 aircraft were lifted into the sky from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region).

“The threat of cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft. In total, 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air,” the department later added .

At approximately 6:20, the Air Force confirmed the launches of cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea area.

Updated 8:15. In Zaporozhye, people were injured as a result of Russian shelling, – Regional State Administration.

Updated 8:09. In Krivoy Rog, a fire broke out in a shopping center as a result of a missile attack, reports Ukrainian journalist Andrey Tsaplienko.

Updated 7:58. The Nikolaevsky Vanyok Telegram channel reports that all 4 MiG-31K aircraft landed in Savasleika.

Updated 7:45. The Khmelnitsky Regional State Administration reports on the work of air defense in the region.

Updated 7:39. The rocket flies through the Ivano-Frankivsk region – in the direction of Lviv.

Updated 7:37. “Dagger” is heading for Krivoy Rog, – Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

For Zaporozhye, the threat of ballistics remains.

Updated 7:30. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that most of the cruise missiles are in the airspace of the Khmelnitsky region. A ballistic missile flies towards Chernigov.

Updated 7:28. The enemy launched ballistics towards Zaporozhye, – PS Armed Forces of Ukraine

Updated 7:21. The head of the Kharkov Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov reports on attacks on Kharkov and the region.

Updated 7:20. The Kinzhal missile towards the Kyiv region.

Updated 7:18. Some of the missiles from the Ternopil/Lviv region changed course to the Khmelnitsky region, – PS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Updated 7:16. The enemy launched a ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea. Residents of Krivoy Rog are urged to take shelter.

Updated 7:11. The occupiers launched another Kinzhal missile. The takeoff of the fourth MiG-31K is recorded.

Updated 7:07. The missiles are flying through the Kharkov region in the direction of Krivoy Rog, the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces report.

Updated 7:05. The Ukrainian Armed Forces PS reported a ballistic missile in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi. Rockets from the Ternopil region are flying towards the Lviv region.

Updated 7:00. The first group of missiles in the Khmelnitsky region is flying in a westerly direction. Threat to the Ternopil region.

The second group is Cherkasy region – Vinnytsia region. Heading in a southwest direction.

Missile launches from the Tu-22m3 were also recorded.

Updated 6:51 . The Ukrainian Armed Forces PS recorded the takeoff of another MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region. It is noted that a re-launch of the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile is possible.

Now groups of rockets are flying:

Cherkasy region – in a western direction;

Vinnytsia region – course to Khmelnytsky region;

Kharkov region – in the direction of the Dnieper.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded the takeoff of the third MiG-31K from the Savasleika airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Updated 6:43. The Telegram channel “Nikolaevsky Vanek” reports about the arrival of three waves of missiles into the territory of Ukraine:

the first – in the Vinnytsia region on a western course;

the second – in the Cherkasy region flies on the same course as the first wave;

the third wave from the Kharkov region heading towards the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Another TU-22M3 aircraft is approaching the Voronezh region; if it changes course to Kursk, there will probably be another launch.

Updated 6:41. A group of missiles is flying through the Kharkov region to the Dnepropetrovsk region, write the PS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A high-speed target on the Dnieper is reported.

Updated 6:37. The missiles are now on the border of the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. They are moving in a western direction. There is a threat to the Vinnytsia region. The launch of the Kinzhal was detected, the Ukrainian Armed Forces PS writes.

Updated 6:33. A group of missiles in the south of the Kiev region – in a westerly direction, – PS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. New groups of missiles are in the airspace of Sumy region. Moving in a western direction – Poltava/Kiev region.

Updated 6:28. Rockets are flying through the Sumy region in the direction of the Poltava/Cherkassy region. A MiG-31K was also recorded taking off from the Savasleika airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

