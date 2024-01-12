SUNAK MEETS ZELENSKY. SEAT-WARMER MEDVEDEV GOES HYSTERICAL. LITERALLY.

What do you do when you are ex? Ex-president, ex-politician, ex-influential? You post threats. Medvedev called Sunak “arrogant British” and warned against deploying British contingent in Ukraine. Or he meant Moscow?
One comment
Presenter Henry Keen is developing into a distinctive, very dry and laconic presenter. Reminiscent superficially of OS, but he has his own style.
He has a very English name but speaks with an accent I could not make out. Today he reveals himself to be Latvian.
Good man Henry!