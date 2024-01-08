Drone operator single-handedly eliminated platoon of invaders in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

06.01.24 12:10 – Censor.net
Artemivsk 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade
In just two days, the drone operator of the 1st Battalion of the 92nd SMB, codenamed “Doom”, eliminated about thirty occupiers near Bakhmut.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attacks on the occupiers was posted on social media. (Warning: this video is not safe for work or for the faint of heart).
