John McCain was right

Roman Sheremeta

Ukrainian-American economist

Dec 17, 2023

In a 2014 interview, John McCain accurately predicted that russia would invade Ukraine: “I predict to you that in Putin’s strategy is to seperate Eastern Ukraine from Ukraine. And perhaps a land bridge to Crimea.” McCain was right.

He went on to say that Putin “will take everything he can get away with” and that “nothing provokes Putin more than weakness.” According to McCain’s accurate assessment: “Vladimir Putin’s ambitions are the restoration of the old Russian empire.”

According to McCain, Ukraine is currently protecting Europe and the whole free world from the totalitarian expansion and barbarism.

Ukraine has one of the best and highly motivated army, which knows how to fight a contemporary war. Ukrainians also know the enemy. But they need weapons and all support we can provide.

If we don’t provide the needed support to Ukraine then Poland will be next, Baltic countries will be next, Moldova will be next… we will be next.

