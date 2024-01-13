A bill was introduced to the State Duma allowing foreigners with a criminal record to enter into contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense

18:07, 12 January 2024Source:

State Duma

The Tula regional parliament introduced a bill to the State Duma allowing foreigners with a criminal record to serve under contract in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The corresponding document was published on the portal for supporting the legislative activities of the State Duma.

The authors of the bill recalled that in June 2023, the authorities allowed Russians with a criminal record, as well as those who have committed crimes of minor or moderate gravity, to enter into contracts for service in the RF Armed Forces.

“Taking into account that, in accordance with current legislation, foreign citizens also have the right to enter into a contract for military service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, we consider it appropriate to extend similar conditions to them,” the explanatory note says.

The document also proposes to release from liability people who committed a crime of minor or moderate gravity before March 1 if they sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense. This option applies not only to foreigners, but also to Russian citizens.

According to the authors, the proposed changes will expand the capabilities of manning the RF Armed Forces and will contribute to “achieving the goals of the Northern Military District .”

At the beginning of January 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree clarifying the procedure for granting Russian citizenship to foreigners who have signed a contract to serve in the army or in “military formations.” Now Russian citizenship can be obtained by foreigners who have entered into a contract for a period of at least a year during the period of a “special military operation.”

Since the summer of 2023, raids have been taking place in Russian regions in search of foreigners who have received citizenship but have not registered with the military registration and enlistment office. In August, such a raid took place in St. Petersburg , in November in Voronezh , and in October police detained parishioners of the Kotelniki mosque in Moscow. In December, the Baza telegram channel wrote that as a result of raids in October and November, more than 350 people who had recently received Russian passports were sent to the army.

