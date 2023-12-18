Trump will appoint dedicated people to change US foreign policy on Ukraine, China and NATO

Oleg Davygora21:13, 12/18/23

Trump will achieve his goal by replacing people in important positions in the Pentagon, CIA and State Department.

If Donald Trump wins the2024 presidential election, he will most likely completely change his policy regarding the war in Ukraine, trade with China and NATO membership,reportsReuters, citing two dozen officials associated with the 45th US president.

The outcome, aides and diplomats say, will allow Trump to make sweeping changes to U.S. positions on issues ranging from the war in Ukraine to trade with China, as well as to the federal institutions that implement, and sometimes constrain, foreign policy.

“This will give Trump more freedom than in his first presidency to pursue isolationist policies and pursue his whims,” the journalists write.

According to eight European diplomats Reuters spoke to, there are doubts about Trump’s willingness to honor Washington’s commitments to protect allies and a strong fear that he will cut off financial support for Ukraine.

But in relations with China we can probably expect at least the outbreak of a new trade war. Trump has already promised during his second term to end barrier-reducing MFN trade with China.

