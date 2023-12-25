After thousands of protests in Serbia, President Vučić decided to meet with the Russian ambassador

Vadym Khlyudzinskyi15:05, 25.12.23

The country’s leader assured the Russian diplomat that he would do everything “to preserve the safety of citizens and our Serbia.”

On Monday, December 25, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, in the country’s capital, Belgrade. The Serbian leader announced this on his Instagram profile.

“I informed the ambassador about the last night’s riots in Belgrade and reiterated that we will do everything to preserve the safety of citizens and our Serbia,” Vučić wrote.

He also noted that he and the Russian diplomat “exchanged views on the situation in the region, current geopolitical events and bilateral relations.

As you know, thousands of people went to protests in Serbia the day before . They demanded the annulment of the results of the parliamentary and local elections held a week ago.

Serbian police reported that 38 demonstrators were detained as a result of protests in Belgrade that ended in clashes. Most are suspected of calls for violent change of the constitutional system and violent behavior at public meetings.

In turn, the Acting Mayor of Belgrade, Aleksandr Šapić, called the opposition’s protests in the country’s capital a “maydanization” and declared about the “irreparable” damage to the city hall building.

As a result of the show of will, the party of the country’s president, Aleksandar Vučić, won – the “Serbian Progressive Party” won 46.72% of the vote.

At the same time, the International Monitoring Mission stated that the elections were unfair. The reasons, according to observers, were media bias, undue influence of the President of Serbia and violations during the elections – in particular, voter bribery took place.

