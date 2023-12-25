Veronika Prokhorenko15:29, 25.12.23

Citizen of the Russian Federation Victoria Petrova was sentenced for the article about “military fakes”.

There was a precedent in Russia: for the first time, a person was sent to a psychiatric hospital in St. Petersburg for an indefinite period under the article ” about military fakes “.

Victoria Petrova became a victim of the Russian regime – she called the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin “schizophrenic”. The Russian Telegram channel ” Rotonda ” writes about it.

“The Kalininsky district court sent Victoria Petrova from St. Petersburg to be treated in a psychiatric hospital instead of the actual term. Petrova was accused of military fakes for posting on social networks about hostilities in Ukraine, she pleaded not guilty,” the report says.

The terms of Victoria’s stay in a psychiatric hospital were not specified. She will stay there for at least half a year, but then the terms of her “treatment” can be extended.

Before the court’s verdict, Petrova was in the SIZO. There, the girl underwent a psychiatric examination, as part of which it was established that she acts “without awareness”. During the hearing, the prosecutor responsible for her case specified that Petrova’s “critical and prognostic abilities are impaired.”

In turn, Victoria’s lawyer told rosZMI that her client is “not the voice of a generation”, but an ordinary girl, not even an activist. “Not an activist, not a journalist, not the voice of a generation,” Anastasiya Pylypenko clarified to the Bumagy correspondent.

According to her, Victoria is subjected to humiliation and abuse in the hospital.

What did Petrova say about Putin

Viktoriyu Petrova has been in custody since May 2022. A criminal case was opened against her based on the article about “military fakes” in connection with her publications on the VKontakte social network. In one of them, the girl quoted a Ukrainian doctor who claims that Putin suffers from schizophrenia.

