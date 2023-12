YANA RUDENKO

Dec 20, 2023

Until the cycle of ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š’s impunity is broken, peace will not come to ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡บ #Europe.

๐‘ผ๐’๐’‘๐’–๐’๐’Š๐’”๐’‰๐’†๐’ ๐’†๐’—๐’Š๐’ ๐’“๐’†๐’•๐’–๐’“๐’๐’” ๐’๐’—๐’†๐’“ ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’๐’—๐’†๐’“ ๐’‚๐’ˆ๐’‚๐’Š๐’.

The full-scale ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง invasion of ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ #Ukraine should not be viewed as a singular occurrence but rather as part of a larger pattern.

Modern ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง history is replete with invasions, military interventions, and hundreds of thousands of war crimes in places such as Chechnya, Moldova, Georgia, Mali, Syria, Libya, and Ukraineโ€ฆ (it might not be the complete list)

Right now it is not just a threat to Ukraine or ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š’s neighbours,

๐Ÿ‘‰๐ŸŒ but it is a matter of global security.

Dictators around the world are observing the reaction of the democratic world to russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, and they are calculating their own next steps.

๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š – ๐ง๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐ค๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐š – ๐ข๐ซ๐š๐ง – ๐ก๐š๐ฆ๐š๐ฌ – ๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐š (?)

๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ฑ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐ฅ.

_

I had an honour to deliver a lecture titled ‘๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ก๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‡๐š๐ ๐ฎ๐ž’ as a student speaker at the Cleveringa lecture in Universiteit Leiden together with an outstanding professor of International Criminal Law, Larissa van den Herik.

โš–๏ธ “๐๐จ ๐ฉ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ฃ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐”๐ค๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž”

is not just a statement from the Ukrainian government; it is a heartfelt cry shared by all Ukrainians.

๐Ÿ’™ Thank you Willem Van der Werf for organising the event and supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians!

๐Ÿ’› Thank you Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of the Netherlands for sharing impressively Ukraine’s perspective in The Netherlands.

StandWithUkraine #History #Ukraine

Motivation

โ€ฆโ€ฆโ€ฆโ€ฆ

Another post from YANA RUDENKO:

โ˜๏ธ๐Ÿคก famous ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง liberals are not russian opposition

Comment from :

Remember : Hollywood gave Navalny, a known russian white supremacist, an Oscar for his work.

โ˜๏ธ๐Ÿคก famous ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง liberals are not russian opposition

The New York Times won’t write about it

Representatives of ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š’s minority groups that are imprisoned (and no one knows about them) are ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง opposition

๐Ÿ† but the West is too busy giving Oscar to Navalny

๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง liberals bear a striking resemblance to the White Army of 1919

“They [the While Army] claim to be distinct from the Red Army, yet they engage in aggressive actions and territorial conquests in neighboring nations.” Interestingly, European support heavily backed the White Army, with #Finland, #Estonia, #Latvia, #Lithuania, and #Ukraine all declaring their independence during that period. During that period, just as we are doing now, we were defending our own independence and freedom.

โœ What you should know about Navalny

Navalny politics.

Far right politician, promoter of ๐ก๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐š๐ ๐š๐ง๐๐š toward non-white ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š’s minorities.

Calling ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ช Geargians > “rodents” during russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008

Calling ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Ukrainians > “khohols” (after 2014 and maybe before as well)

Calling non-white minorities of ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š > “cockroaches”

Navalny remarks are not incidental but reflect consistent ultranationalist vision.

Never disowned his extremist agenda or assumed responsibility for it. When being called out, he lied and smeared his critics.

Navalny started his independent political career in 2007, co-founding an ethnonationalist “Narod” movement and launching the Radio of the Thousand Hills style propaganda. A video below is one their projects. Impressive?

Navalny geopolitics.

About ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ช Georgia:

He justified aggression against Georgia saying “You cannot build a small empire”. Interestingly enough, Navalny’s anti-Georgian rhetorics is surprisingly similar to Putin’s anti-Ukrainian one. In particular, he described Saakashvili as “Hitler”/”Georgiahitler”

About ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Ukraine:

In 2014, he said “Crimea is what, a sausage sandwich?”. Navalny advised Ukrainians not to deceive themselves: “Crimea will remain part of ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š and will never become part of Ukraine again in the foreseeable future”.

Navalnyy enjoyed thorough systematic whitewashing by moscow & Western media.

Although there’s no sign of him being “reformed” since his early political career. While occasionally apologising for slurs, he claims his views haven’t changed.

The west wants such a great leader of great ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š once again?

StandWithUkraine

Like this: Like Loading...