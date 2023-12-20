No peace without justice for Ukraine

YANA RUDENKO

Dec 20, 2023

Until the cycle of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚’s impunity is broken, peace will not come to 🇪🇺 #Europe.

𝑼𝒏𝒑𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒅 𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒍 𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒔 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒊𝒏.

The full-scale 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 invasion of 🇺🇦 #Ukraine should not be viewed as a singular occurrence but rather as part of a larger pattern.

Modern 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 history is replete with invasions, military interventions, and hundreds of thousands of war crimes in places such as Chechnya, Moldova, Georgia, Mali, Syria, Libya, and Ukraine… (it might not be the complete list)

Right now it is not just a threat to Ukraine or 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚’s neighbours,

👉🌍 but it is a matter of global security.

Dictators around the world are observing the reaction of the democratic world to russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, and they are calculating their own next steps.

𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 – 𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐤𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚 – 𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧 – 𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐬 – 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 (?)

𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥.

I had an honour to deliver a lecture titled ‘𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞’ as a student speaker at the Cleveringa lecture in Universiteit Leiden together with an outstanding professor of International Criminal Law, Larissa van den Herik.

⚖️ “𝐍𝐨 𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞”

is not just a statement from the Ukrainian government; it is a heartfelt cry shared by all Ukrainians.

💙 Thank you Willem Van der Werf for organising the event and supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians!

💛 Thank you Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of the Netherlands for sharing impressively Ukraine’s perspective in The Netherlands.

StandWithUkraine #History #Ukraine

☝️🤡 famous 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 liberals are not russian opposition

Comment from :

Remember : Hollywood gave Navalny, a known russian white supremacist, an Oscar for his work.

The New York Times won’t write about it

Representatives of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚’s minority groups that are imprisoned (and no one knows about them) are 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 opposition

🏆 but the West is too busy giving Oscar to Navalny

𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 liberals bear a striking resemblance to the White Army of 1919

“They [the While Army] claim to be distinct from the Red Army, yet they engage in aggressive actions and territorial conquests in neighboring nations.” Interestingly, European support heavily backed the White Army, with #Finland, #Estonia, #Latvia, #Lithuania, and #Ukraine all declaring their independence during that period. During that period, just as we are doing now, we were defending our own independence and freedom.

✅ What you should know about Navalny

Navalny politics.

Far right politician, promoter of 𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 toward non-white 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚’s minorities.

Calling 🇬🇪 Geargians > “rodents” during russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008

Calling 🇺🇦 Ukrainians > “khohols” (after 2014 and maybe before as well)

Calling non-white minorities of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 > “cockroaches”

Navalny remarks are not incidental but reflect consistent ultranationalist vision.

Never disowned his extremist agenda or assumed responsibility for it. When being called out, he lied and smeared his critics.

Navalny started his independent political career in 2007, co-founding an ethnonationalist “Narod” movement and launching the Radio of the Thousand Hills style propaganda. A video below is one their projects. Impressive?

Navalny geopolitics.

About 🇬🇪 Georgia:

He justified aggression against Georgia saying “You cannot build a small empire”. Interestingly enough, Navalny’s anti-Georgian rhetorics is surprisingly similar to Putin’s anti-Ukrainian one. In particular, he described Saakashvili as “Hitler”/”Georgiahitler”

About 🇺🇦 Ukraine:

In 2014, he said “Crimea is what, a sausage sandwich?”. Navalny advised Ukrainians not to deceive themselves: “Crimea will remain part of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 and will never become part of Ukraine again in the foreseeable future”.

Navalnyy enjoyed thorough systematic whitewashing by moscow & Western media.

Although there’s no sign of him being “reformed” since his early political career. While occasionally apologising for slurs, he claims his views haven’t changed.

The west wants such a great leader of great 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 once again?

StandWithUkraine

