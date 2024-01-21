scradge1

Why does the gullible Left still lionise Lenin as a benign intellectual and the acceptable face of Communism when he ruthlessly murdered his opponents in their thousands, starved two million Russians to death and wrote the playbook for Stalin?

  1. Lenin was every bit as savage, evil and sadistic as Stalin and putler.
    Lenin used to roar with laughter each day when informed by his minions that yet another bunch of “kulaks” had been strung up on their own trees on their own farms.
    No doubt putler does the same each time he’s informed that yet more Ukrainian children have been murdered by his orc savages.

